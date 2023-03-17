Finding purpose at work is not something that happens to all. But for those who have experienced this, it changes the way they perform on job. Something similar happened to a cab driver based in Bengaluru. An incident related to a woman’s pregnancy made him realise the importance of his job and changed his whole perception towards work. His story was brought to the light by a Twitter user, who also shared a selfie with the cab driver. The user, in a series of tweets, revealed that he met the driver on his way to the Bengaluru airport. Claiming the ride to be the “most inspiring experience” of his life, the user revealed that the driver is the sole earner of his family for the last 17 years.

His tweet read, “This hardworking driver has been supporting his family as the sole earner for 17 years. But what he shared about what motivates him to keep going all night long left me in.”

Beginning the story of the cab driver, the user revealed that it was a late night ride request that made him realise that he is not just doing his job but also helping people. “One night, he got a ride request he tried to avoid due to the distance and late hour. But the ride kept getting reassigned to him. When he arrived, he found out it was an emergency baby delivery. Without hesitation, they rushed to the hospital. They arrived to find no doctors on duty. They quickly rushed to another hospital, and made it just in time for the baby’s birth.”

The user further tweeted that “From that moment on, the driver found purpose in his work, knowing he wasn’t just driving, but helping those in need.” Concluding the story, the user wrote, “Let’s take a moment to appreciate those who work hard to support their families, and find purpose in our own work.”

Expectedly, the heart-touching story of the Bengaluru driver left many inspired. Several claimed it to be “beautiful.”

Another wrote, “Kudos to the cab driver! After all, no work is small or big when done with full-on passion, sincerity, dedication and a good heart!”

Did the story of the cab driver inspire you as well?

