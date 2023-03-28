Influencer Freddy Birdy compared Bollywood actors- including SRK, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and more- to cities across the world in an Instagram post. Many of the actors were pleased with his analogies, with Alia Bhatt calling them “too beautiful"; Neetu Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tara Sutaria commenting heart emojis and Anushka Sharma sharing the post in her Instagram story. On Twitter, however, the story was different, with people unanimously declaring it “cringe".

The post associates SRK with Mumbai, Salman Khan with Delhi, Sharmila Tagore with Kolkata, Jim Sarbh with Pune, Kiara Advani with Chandigarh, Neetu Kapoor with Dubai, Anushka Sharma with Bengaluru, Arjun Kapoor with Berlin, Rekha with Bora Bora, Zeenat Aman with Goa, Ishan Khattar with Manali, Tara Sutaria with Darjeeling, Katrina Kaif with the Thai desert, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Gstaad, Ayushmann Khurrana with Toronto, and Alia Bhatt with a “city somewhere far away, on a planet all her own."

With lines like the one describing Anushka Sharma- “Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park"- the post got dragged on Twitter.

“Needs Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park” might be the worst sentence ever written about Bangalore. Or Anushka Sharma. Or even Kohli himself.— Jackie J. Thakkar (@Juvenile_Jack) March 27, 2023

Sad thing about this nonsense is that it draws inspiration from Berger's "“Every city has a sex and an age which have nothing to do with demography. Rome is feminine. So is Odessa. London is a teenager, an urchin, and in this hasn’t changed since the time of Dickens…” https://t.co/4Z1OsVAe7v— aranya (@teevramadhyam) March 28, 2023

The poems I used to win school competitions with as a child are much better than this https://t.co/qddFzGQr2a— ‘🖤’ (@xixa_notxixa) March 27, 2023

Thank God Chennai and Hyderabad aren't on the list, I would've raged https://t.co/ECvHu1ccWZ— maragathavalli alias maggi (@piripirifriesss) March 27, 2023

me copywriting without chatgpt https://t.co/b9chKXwZS3— mishap (@lowshoulderr) March 27, 2023

I have no idea who he is but my god please keep some of your thoughts to the close friends list only— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 27, 2023

some thoughts should be locked in a personal diary— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 27, 2023

Freddy Birdy is infamous for having made sexist comments about Deepika Padukone’s clothes in ‘Gehraiyaan’. He had been indirectly called out by the actor.

