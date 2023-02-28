CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Viral News LIVECRED CEOChatGPTAI ArtistBulletproof Car
Home » BUZZ » Bengaluru Men's Rights Group Performs Elon Musk 'Puja', Praises Him For 'Destroying Wokashura'
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru Men's Rights Group Performs Elon Musk 'Puja', Praises Him For 'Destroying Wokashura'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 08:02 IST

Bengaluru, India

Bengaluru men's rights organisation performs Elon Musk puja. (Credits: Twitter/@realsiff)

Bengaluru men's rights organisation performs Elon Musk puja. (Credits: Twitter/@realsiff)

A Bengaluru men's right organisation worshipped Elon Musk while protesting against PILs on marital rape in Supreme Court.

A men’s rights organisation in Bengaluru called Save Indian Family Foundation organised a puja for Elon Musk. Well, that’s just a day in the life of your typical Elon Musk stan. The NGO took to Twitter to claim that they had previously been shadow-banned by the previous “woke admins" of the company and since Musk’s takeover they have got back their “right to free speech".

The group has been worshipping Musk as the “destroyer of Wokashura (Woke Ashura) and evictor of feminists". Another of the reasons cited for this act is that Musk apparently allows men to “express their views against the oppression of authorities". They also have a set of mantras: “Ohm Elon Muskaya Namah, Ohm Twitereshwaraya Namah, Ohm Feminist Evictoraya Namah, Feminist Evictoraya Namah, Ohm Twitter Cleaneraya Namah" etc.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the men’s rights group has been protesting over the past few days at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park against Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on marital rape in the Supreme Court.

RELATED STORIES

That’s exactly what we needed: billionaire-worship coupled with an ‘eviction’ of feminism- why not throw in a chant against climate change action while we’re at it? Unfortunately, Musk stans are known for going the distance, if nothing else. Recently, an YouTuber camped outside Twitter headquarters for months just to get a hug from the billionaire. He was successful in the end.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. bengaluru
  2. elon musk
first published:February 28, 2023, 08:02 IST
last updated:February 28, 2023, 08:02 IST
Read More