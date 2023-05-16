Bengaluru Traffic Horror: Enraged Citizens Call 'Work From Road' A New Era In City

Many commuters were forced to abandon their vehicles or return home after getting stuck in a nightmarish traffic jam in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. And, it was all because of a fallen tree. Authorities informed civilians that a truck collision caused the massive tree to fall on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). In an update shared on social media, the Bengaluru police advised commuters to take an alternate route until the slow traffic situation was defused.

The authorities asked for civilians’ cooperation in the moment of crisis. Stuck in the traffic, the majority of commuters expressed their disappointment on social media. With vehicles swarming on roads from all directions, the morning rush hour only added up to a massive jam that lasted hours. Amidst all the chaos, civilians on a large scale vented out their frustration on Twitter highlighting the city’s broken traffic management system. Some said they decided to return home, while a few even abandoned their vehicles in the middle of the road.

A frustrated local wrote, “If traffic police concentrate on traffic management rather than hiding behind trees or pillars to collect fines, these types of cases would not occur.”

If traffic police concentrate on traffic management rather than hiding behind trees or pillars to collect fines,these types of cases would not occur.#bangaloretraffic #BangaloreORR pic.twitter.com/jMZ0hYtnd0— Praveen Reddy (@Praveen55541565) May 16, 2023

Another shared, “I am surprised how getting stuck in immovable traffic for over 150 mins to cover a 15-18 km distance is considered normal in Bangalore. We get accustomed easily, I guess. Just sad!”

I am surprised how getting stuck in immovable traffic for over 150 mins to cover a 15-18 km distance is considered normal in Bangalore. We get accustomed easily I guess. Just sad! #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/mQFnmDyoEe— khyati shukla (@KyaShukla) May 16, 2023

One more pointed that such scenarios occur often in the city causing massive inconvenience to commuters. “This happens on a regular basis and the police does almost nothing to prevent it from happening. Bangalore loses so much potential from humans when you wait for hours on hours to get to work. Absolutely exhausted from the commute. How to work Bangalore City Traffic?”

This shit happens on a regular basis and police does almost nothing to prevent it from happening. Bangalore loses so much potential from humans when you wait for hours on hours to get to work. Absolutely exhausted from the commute. How to work @blrcitytraffic ? #BangaloreTraffic https://t.co/Y0MgvZxkc6— Ankit Sharma (@ankit22sharma) May 16, 2023

A civilian asked the authorities to quickly take necessary actions, “We are stuck at the HSR flyover for the last 40 mins and there is no improvement. Are you guys planning a surprise party for us here? Because we are not amused. Please do something before we turn into fossils.”

we are stuck at HSR flyover from last 40 mins and there is no improvement. Are you guys planning a surprise party for us here? Because we are not amused. Please do something before we turn into fossils. #BangaloreTraffic #HSRFlyover pic.twitter.com/SwjKnAn8XH— Harsha Jalakam (@HarshaResonates) May 16, 2023

One Twitterati couldn’t fathom it just took a fallen tree to break the city’s system. “I can’t believe that this is all it took in the morning today. I hope lives weren’t lost via a blocked ambulance or something. This could happen easily tomorrow as it did today. The tragic situation in BLR.”

I can’t believe that this is all it took in the morning today. I hope lives weren’t lost via a blocked ambulance or something. This could happen easily tomorrow as it did today. Tragic situation in BLR.#BangaloreTraffichttps://t.co/OD0suIMNBj— Ankit Sharma (@ankit22sharma) May 16, 2023

A user revealed they left from home early to avoid traffic but ended up getting stuck anyway, “When you start from home at 8 am to avoid traffic but have hardly moved 1 kilometer in last 90 minutes.”

When you start from home at 8 am to avoid traffic but have hardly moved 1 kilometer in last 90 minutes. #bangalore #silkboard #hsr #bangaloretraffic #blrtraffic— Arnold Mathew (@Arnie_1106) May 16, 2023

One more revealed, “Covered 2 km in 2 hrs, finally had to walk back home. Meanwhile, fellow travellers’ golden rule formation: Carry your breakfast, lunch, and snacks henceforth. Who knows when you might have to Work From Road literally. A new era after Work From Office & Work From Home.”

Covered 2 kms in 2 hrs, finally had to walk back home…Meanwhile, fellow travellers' golden rule formation : Carry your breakfast, lunch and snacks henceforth… Who knows when!#wfr #workfromroad literally!A new era after wfo & wfh… 😬#bangaloretraffic 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Ze4FhGXD8p— Rupal Mohita (@RupalMohita) May 16, 2023

Another added, “Barely covered a km in the last hour. Amusing and terrible at the same time. Some folks actually left their bikes in the middle of the road.”

Barely covered a km in the last hour. Amusing and terrible at the same time. Some folks actually left their bikes in the middle of the road, went and ate breakfast at a restaurant and came back at the same spot after 15 mins. #bangaloretraffic— McLovin' (@BeardWithATwist) May 16, 2023

Most of the complaints entailed how it took ages for authorities to solve the problem.