Home » BUZZ » Besharam Rang 2.0: Group of Boys Recreates Deepika Padukone-SRK Song, Twitter Wants to Unsee
2-MIN READ

Besharam Rang 2.0: Group of Boys Recreates Deepika Padukone-SRK Song, Twitter Wants to Unsee

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 10:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Besharam Rang recreation is going viral. (Credits: Twitter)

A group of boys has recreated Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang song from Pathaan.

Deepika Padukone-SRK’s ‘Besharam Rang’ song from ‘Pathaan’ has become the subject of controversy on social media, with the film receiving boycott calls. Since the song dropped, people have also been making memes out of it. Now, a group of young men have ‘recreated’ the song next to a water body, where one of them does Deepika’s ‘twerking’ moves and more, while the others accompany him. At one point, one of them also presumably sit arounds, replicating Shah Rukh’s role in the song.

People were quite amused.

Earlier, Deepika’s twerk had also become an all-purpose meme. Apart from the controversy, people have also alleged that the beat at the starting of the song has been “copied". People claimed that the beat of the song sounds like that of ‘Makeba’ by Jain and it’s hard to unhear! They have got some solid ‘proof’ going too, with edits of both the beats playing back to back. Sampling beats is not a new thing in music. The ‘Makeba’ song is a bit of a classic, too. You most probably heard it but did not know this is what it’s called.

Shah Rukh has, meanwhile, spoken on the negativity at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) and insisted on the importance of cinema at this juncture.

first published:December 16, 2022, 10:26 IST
last updated:December 16, 2022, 10:26 IST