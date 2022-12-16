Besharam Rang 2.0: Group of Boys Recreates Deepika Padukone-SRK Song, Twitter Wants to Unsee

Deepika Padukone-SRK’s ‘Besharam Rang’ song from ‘Pathaan’ has become the subject of controversy on social media, with the film receiving boycott calls. Since the song dropped, people have also been making memes out of it. Now, a group of young men have ‘recreated’ the song next to a water body, where one of them does Deepika’s ‘twerking’ moves and more, while the others accompany him. At one point, one of them also presumably sit arounds, replicating Shah Rukh’s role in the song.

People were quite amused.

Best version of besharam rang song pic.twitter.com/ezPMVEjhdz— M. (@moodydamsel_) December 14, 2022

Never leaving Twitter https://t.co/k6ZkQ1GN0N— Ankit Shah (@TheAnkitShah) December 16, 2022

i don’t think y’all understand how much i love this https://t.co/qOVx9iFJxg— ☽ (@itsmerubess) December 15, 2022

Why should I suffer alone https://t.co/r1pE10clow— • (@KohlifiedGal) December 15, 2022

I SAW THIS SO EVERYONE HAS TO SEE THIS SHIT TOO https://t.co/0JDngPwPnA— kaya (@kayaaaaa00) December 15, 2022

Stop bringing this on my tl https://t.co/BYLlnJw70F— z ☆ (@ilysmnojk) December 15, 2022

Earlier, Deepika’s twerk had also become an all-purpose meme. Apart from the controversy, people have also alleged that the beat at the starting of the song has been “copied". People claimed that the beat of the song sounds like that of ‘Makeba’ by Jain and it’s hard to unhear! They have got some solid ‘proof’ going too, with edits of both the beats playing back to back. Sampling beats is not a new thing in music. The ‘Makeba’ song is a bit of a classic, too. You most probably heard it but did not know this is what it’s called.

The moment i heard #BesharamRang i was thinking where the hell i heard this beats before, well took me a while figured that this is Makeba by Jain anyway Great work @VishalDadlani and @ShekharRavjiani Not to mention the original creator @Jainmusic pic.twitter.com/k7p8vdpvez— Haritosh Bhatt (@HaritoshBhatt) December 12, 2022

Shah Rukh has, meanwhile, spoken on the negativity at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) and insisted on the importance of cinema at this juncture.

