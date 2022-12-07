Bestselling Authors Comfort Writer After Two People Turn Up For Her Signing Event

Fantasy author Chelsea Banning took to her official Twitter handle and shared her disappointment after only two people attended her book signing. “Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded “going" to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed," she said. However, the disappointment did not last for that long after she was comforted by a few best selling authors. Yes, that is right.

After Chelsea’s tweet went viral. Many authors, commented on the tweet, sharing their personal experiences. Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood and Jodi Picoult shared their experience.

Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded "going" to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed.— Chelsea Banning Author (@chelseabwrites) December 4, 2022

“Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us," wrote Gaiman.

Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us.— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 5, 2022

“1st reading, 1st book, a bookstore in Milwaukee. Maybe 15 people show up. I do my reading, answer some Qs. Then, the very nice bookstore clerk says, “Peter’s book is available for purchase at the register.” Guy sitting at the front yells, “Well, how much does it cost?” commented Peter Sagal.

1st reading, 1st book, a bookstore in Milwaukee. Maybe 15 people show up. I do my reading, answer some Qs. Then, the very nice bookstore clerk says, “Peter’s book is available for purchase at the register.” Guy sitting at the front yells, “Well, how much does it cost?”— Peter Sagal (@petersagal) December 5, 2022

Here are a few responses:

At my first SALEM'S LOT signing, I had one customer. A fat kid who said, "Hey bud, do you know where there's some Nazi books?"— Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2022

Join the club. I did a signing to which Nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help. 🙂— Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) December 5, 2022

We’ve all been there Chelsea. Truth is, unless you’re a “celebrity” author you’re lucky to get more than a few people at a signing. Usually I just sign some stock at the store and leave! Bit at least they’ll advertise the signed books. Good luck 😊— Sheila O'Flanagan 📚📚📚 (@sheilaoflanagan) December 5, 2022

YOU WROTE A BOOK.— Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) December 5, 2022

The original tweet has garnered over 71K likes. When Chelsea saw so much support she made sure to thank everyone. In a tweet, she wrote, “Thank you to everyone who responded with encouragement and support! I will try to reply to everyone."

