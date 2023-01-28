Neena Gupta is the coolest definition of getting with the times: aging gracefully while not hanging onto tired ideals made to keep women “in place". Apart from her acting performances, she also appears to be an all-around fun person to hang out with. She is quite active on Instagram and has one million followers on the platform.

From Reels to OOTDs, the seasoned actor shares many interesting glimpses of her life on Instagram. But one thing that has stuck out for her followers and fans is her caption game. Masaba Gupta, her daughter, got married and Neena’s captions for the wedding pictures are hatke and heartwarming in equal measures.

Sharing a photo of herself, Masaba and their family after the wedding, the actor wrote, “Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati." Viv Richards is Masaba’s dad and Vivek Mehra her stepdad.

“Neena Gupta’s caption game is always on point," a Twitter user wrote.

The actor is equally cool IRL as well. Recently, she visited an art exhibition Mumbai. As she was filming a video for her fans, she got clicked by a person without her permission. Known for her quick wit, the actor, instead of lashing out, decided to react by mockingly calling herself “public property". She won the internet with her priceless reaction.

Neena Gupta shared the video of the interaction on Instagram, where she can be seen in an art exhibition. She was at the India Arts Festival in Mumbai’s Nehru Centre. The actress graced the venue looking ultra-stylish and glamorous. She wanted to share a glimpse of the event with her fans and was speaking to the camera about the festival.

