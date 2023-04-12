Beware of 'Juice Jacking' When Charging Devices With Public USB Ports

The FBI is alerting people to the risks involved in using USB charging ports available in public spaces. Some of these can be corrupted, and pose a danger if you happen to plug your smartphone or tablet into them. This phenomenon, called ‘juice jacking,’ can lead to the theft of personal data.

The FBI’s warning message, posted on social networks, couldn’t be clearer, calling on users to avoid using free USB charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping malls. Indeed, hackers have already succeeded in hijacking several of these public USB ports, introducing malware capable of installing itself on any device plugged into the compromised ports, or even to steal personal data. This is what is known as ‘juice jacking.’

Some cases have recently been reported, which is why the FBI is raising awareness about the potential risks, which can affect any mobile device, smartphone or tablet, regardless of its operating system, as soon as it is connected to a compromised USB port.

If your device is running low on power, it’s recommended to use your own charger and USB cord plugged into a standard electrical outlet rather than a public USB charging port. Alternatively, you could use a power bank, which is always practical when you’re on the move and guaranteed not to be hacked.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here