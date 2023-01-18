‘Beyond Creepy’: Akshay Kumar Lifting Actresses 'Without Consent' Infuriates Internet Users

Akshay Kumar is known for his rigorous routine where walking on the path of simple and healthy life remains his motto. Believed to wake up at 4 a.m. and shun late-night parties, the 55-year-old Bollywood actor is well-acclaimed for his fitness regime that keeps him in good shape. But now, fans have also noticed his other signature act, that is, lifting actresses without their consent. Say, what? Yes, the Khiladi has been called out on the internet for picking up actresses without their approval.

A Reddit user compiled the times when Akshay lifted his female co-stars in his arms and vigorously swirled them around, much to the actresses’ surprise. The video showed how the Hindi actor kept doing this with numerous B-town heroines such as Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Shefali Jariwala, Katrina Kaif, Amy Jackson, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and even with a fan. The clip included sights from a movie, promotion, or any other public event when Akshay was seen alongside the actresses.

“Why does he always do that… poor shefali was literally in sheets, could have led to a wardrobe malfunction,” read the post shared on Reddit. It mentioned how Shefali Jariwala was wrapped in a white bedsheet when the actor suddenly lifted him around without any ‘due’ consideration of her clothes.

Soon, Redditors started shooting comments for Akshay and slammed him for his ‘creepy’ moves that should’ve been taken care of much earlier. “I’m feeling nauseous just watching this,” said a user while another one remarked, “Well he always does it so maybe it wasn’t scripted. But doing this in sheets is a big no no nonetheless”.

“How on earth is this romantic or beautiful to look at…or even entertaining??? This man needs to stop this nonsense, he is still living his real life garam masala dream, please stop creepy uncle,” pointed out an aggrieved user. The fourth one exclaimed. “Beyond creepy this guy is”. Some even sighted filmy songs and said, “When you take “main to ladki ghuma raha tha" too seriously.”

Recently, the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor was also lambasted on Twitter for lifting Samantha Ruth Prabhu (out of nowhere) in the quiz round of Koffee With Karan Season 7.

