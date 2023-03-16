Bharuch Shop Owner is Selling 'Burj Khalifa' for Rs 1300 But it's Not That Building in Dubai

Who is not familiar with the name of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower in Dubai, surprisingly, a huge-sized ice-ball is given the name of this tallest tower. Burj Khalifa may be a tower but the ice lolly which is named after it is spherical. This specially named ice-lolly is available at five places in Bharuch city, confusing the customer by its name and shape, yet enjoyable.

The shop where it is available was named Taqdeer Ice Dish Gola and it was started by Majidbhai Bhuvar 31 years back in 1992 in the Bharuch district. In the last five years, his son Faisal Bhuvar took over his father’s ice dish business and Faizal bhai took this business to another level. He has grown this business from having two lorries to now 5 ice gola dish shops in Bharuch.

Faisal Bhuwar is originally a resident of Jetpur in the Rajkot district and at present, he lives with his family in the Kasak area. His four brothers are also involved in the business of Ice Dish Gola. Faisalbhai is educated up to class 6 and is also trained in mechanic practicals. However, he thought of pursuing his father’s business instead of doing some other business. With his hard work and dedication, he has taken forward his ancestral business and now he has established five branches named Taqdeer Ice Dish Gola in Bharuch city.

All these five shops remained open from 12 noon to 11.30 pm. Faisal Bhai has 17 employees in all five ice-lolly branches. Along with this, his four brothers and nephews are also serving in the shop of ice balls.

Introducing new concepts and experimenting with his dishes, his shop offers a special ice gola which is the most expensive and named after the tallest building Burj Khalifa tower. This spherical shaped ice-lolly is available at Taqdeer Ice Dish Gola shop for Rs.30 to Rs.1300 and this 24-inch huge ball is enough for 16 people.

Faisal experiments with the taste by adding cashews, almonds, raisins, broken pieces, cherries, different types of ice cream, different types of cream, rabri, cream, different types of chocolate and flavours to make his ice ball tastier and more satiating. This is the reason that his shop attracts not only the residents of Bharuch but the people from abroad who are also enjoying this snowball a lot.

This shop offers ice balls in various ranges. Steak Gola between Rs 30 to Rs 50, Plain Ice Dish between Rs 40 to Rs 80, Dry Fruit Ice Dish between Rs 100 to Rs 120, Special Ice Dish between Rs 150 to Rs 180 and Mawa Malai Dry Fruit ice dish is available for Rs.120 at this shop.

The size of the ice balls decides how many people can have this. Like, Faisal Burj Khalifa’s 24-inch round can be eaten by 16 people while Burj Khalifa Big Tower 18 Inch Gola is sufficient for 8 people and Burj Khalifa Mini Tower 12 inch ball can feed 4 people.

