Bhopal Artists Make World's Largest Rudra Veena From Vehicle Scraps And Trash

A group of artists hailing from Madhya Pradesh have made the world’s largest rudra veena from vehicle scraps and trash in six months. They came up with the idea since they had a goal to spread awareness amongst the new generation regarding Indian culture and that is what led to the project turning into a reality. The veena is 28 feet long, 10 feet wide and 12 feet high. A total of Rs 10 lakh was spent on its making and the team is confident that it is the biggest rudra veena ever made.

Madhya Pradesh | A group of 15 artists in Bhopal made the model of the Indian musical instrument 'Veena' from scrap and waste material. pic.twitter.com/CKKACgmgrr— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 16, 2022

The materials used to make the rudra veena were ball bearings, chains, wires and more. 15 artists collaborated on the project and one of them talked about it to the news agency ANI. He said, “The veena has been prepared on the theme of ‘Kabaad Se Kanchan’. A total of 15 artists were engaged in designing, collecting scraps, and then making it for six months and finally the biggest veena made up from trash got ready.”

He further said that they wanted to work on an Indian theme to make the new generation aware of the nation’s rich culture. The 28-foot-long veena has been installed near the Platinum Plaza on Atal Path in the TT Nagar area. The aim was to install it somewhere in the city where people can take selfies with it. There is a selfie point made for people to be able to take pictures with it.

With attractive lighting and music playing, the rudra veena has become a great point of attraction in the city of Bhopal. The team that made the veena also said that they did research confirming that such a huge veena has never been made using scraps and trash.

Pawan Deshpandey is known for making art and craft projects out of waste material. He previously made a radio weighing three tonnes out of junk. Lots of Deshpandey’s work can be found spread across the city of Bhopal in the form of beautiful large pieces of art that people appreciate too.

