It’s not common to spot film stars repeating their outfits on different occasions. So, when Bhumi Pednekar did something similar, she left desi Twitter quite impressed. A user highlighted how Bhumi repeated the same attire that she wore for a commercial, while giving interview for Netflix’s docu-series The Romantics. The tweet consists of two pictures that show the resemblance of the outfit. The first image is of a commercial ad that features the actress sporting a purple outfit with a halter neck, pleats, lace work and feathers details. Cut to the next image, the actress is seen wearing the same ensemble for her byte in The Romantics, chronicling the journey of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra in Bollywood.

Along with the pictures, the user wrote, “I am slightly bothered by the fact that Bhumi Pednekar shot for The Yash Raj films documentary wearing the same costume that she used for a commercial for Satyam Developers."

Take a look at the tweet below:

I am slightly bothered by the fact that Bhumi Pednekar shot for The Yash Raj films documentary wearing the same costume that she used for a commercial for Satyam Developers. pic.twitter.com/GjBxQtXTCs— B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) February 16, 2023

The tweet has garnered over 1 lakh views as of now. Some social media users said it is nice to see celebrities repeating their outfits, while others revealed how they missed noticing it. One of the users wrote, “Guys, it’s great to repeat clothes. It should be promoted more by celebrities.”

Guys guys guys! It’s great to repeat clothes. It should be promoted more by celebrities 😁— CinemaandbeyonD (@CinemaandbeyonD) February 16, 2023

Another user wrote, “Possible she shot both on the same day? I did an audition for an ad with a TV actress at her shooting location and we did it in the character clothes in between shots."

Possible she shot both on the same day? I did an audition for an ad with a TV actress at her shooting location and we did it in the character clothes in between shots— Alyssa Lobo (@filmibaby) February 16, 2023

“Good, she doesn’t stress about which dresses are already worn before,” another tweet read.

Good, she doesn’t stress about which dresses are already worn before.— Eddie (@pussymonious) February 16, 2023

The Romantics, which premiered on February 14, is a docu-series that pays tribute to Yash Chopra’s heritage and the cultural impact it has had on many over the years. It is being directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra.

35 eminent actors from the Hindi cinema business, including megastars who have worked closely with YRF throughout its existence, are included in the star-studded documentary series. The docu-series provide fans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Bollywood history through the eyes of the YRF. From classic romantic films such as Silsila to popular blockbusters such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the docu-series is a must-watch for fans of Bollywood and Yash Chopra’s legacy.

Work-wise, Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial film Bheed. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza and Pankaj Kapur in crucial roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Sudhir Mishra’s film Afwaah alongside Taapsee Pannu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas.

