Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal has responded to a tweet by industrialist Harsh Goenka claiming that the judges or sharks on the reality show run loss-making companies. Goenka, in his tweet, shared a graphic showing the profit and losses of the companies run by Shark Tank India judges. As per the graphic, all the sharks except boAt’s Aman Gupta ran loss-making companies.

“I enjoy Shark Tank India as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs.1 But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding," the RPG chairperson had tweeted.

Responding to Harsh Goenka, shark Anupam Mittal said that he assumes that the tweet was merely a joke as it came because of biased and incomplete data. “I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think you reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased and incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like you, the sharks don’t bleed red, we bleed blue and that’s why we do what we do,” Mittal tweeted.

The conformation between the two led to a heated discussion on the microblogging site, wherein one user suggested Mittal should respond to the industrialist’s claim with appropriate substance and data. “Anupam the only way you could have responded is with data and substance. Not just rhetoric or words. Doesn’t make sense in whatever you have mentioned here.”

The RPG chairman agreed, “You are right.”

Meanwhile, another user took an indirect aim at Mittal and wrote, “When one doesn’t have data, they tell stories.”

Previously, a LinkedIn user also shared similar statistics about the sharks’ profit margin claiming that they’re unfit to judge the show. The second season of the show’s shark panel includes Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh.

