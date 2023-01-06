'Bible of Learning English': Wren and Martin's Old Edition Makes Twitter Nostalgic

Before the rise of the internet and the wave of ebooks, kindles, and online classes there were libraries and practice books that helped students to understand difficult concepts. Though libraries and practice books still exist today, as their updated versions have been catalogued to computers, the original essence of those books has fallen apart with their histories lost. But a Twitter user, in his bid to refresh the old-fashioned element of the way how a grammar-practising book helped several Indians while growing up, shared a massive throwback photo online. And it has brought a jolly wave of nostalgia for a barrage of users.

On Thursday, a Twitter user posted a picture of an old edition of Wren & Martin’s Grammar & composition reference book. Notably, back in the day, this book helped several Indian kids to understand various grammar concepts in High School. While sharing the picture of the old grammar book from his collection, the Twitter user asked, “Anyone remember this?” To his surprise, the tweet met a massive response from Twitteratis all across the country.

The picture raked up over two thousand likes on the micro-blogging site, leaving many to share their personal memories with the Wren & Martin book. A user responded, “How can I forget! I have such fond memories of going through this book when preparing for exams. Is it still available?”

Another wrote, “Yes, I preserved this for 40 years. But my kids threw it. I was 12 when my dad got this gem for me.”

One more called it, “The Bible of learning English. Gosh. A constant companion during school day.”

Meanwhile, a user said, “Who can ever forget this precious little bòok by Wren & Martin? I have preserved my copy for all of 50 years.”

Wren & Martin refers to a collective series of English grammar textbooks penned jointly by PC Wren and H Martin. It was written primarily for the children of the British officers who resided in India, but later they were adopted by Indian and Pakistani schools during the post-colonial era.

Did it make you nostalgic as well?

