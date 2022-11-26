Bihar Teacher Wins Hearts After His 'Fun' Way of Teaching Students Goes Viral

It is said that a good teacher can create a huge difference in the life of a student. Their way of teaching and imparting knowledge sets them apart from others, and make studying fun and interesting. In a similar way, a now-viral video shows an enthusiastic teacher using an innovative way to make learning for her students joyous and memorable and has the hearts of the viewers.

The viral video has been uploaded by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dipak Kumar Singh on his Twitter account. The video is of a young teacher from Bihar’s Banka who can be seen using music and dance as a form of teaching method for her students.

The clip begins in the classroom with the teacher using the song and gestures to teach her students. It captures her expressions and the reaction of the kids who can be seen smiling and following the instructions of the teacher.

The IAS officer captioned the video, “Because it’s not only what you teach, but how you do it and how much of it is understood by students also that matters! Sample this. A teacher in Bihar’s Banka teaching her students. Look at the smiles on the faces of students! Tells you the whole story”!

The video has garnered more than 8.5K views on the micro-blogging site. The video has been received with positivity.

“Learning should not be a task.. it should be fun. It’s extremely important to make the entire process joyous. Zero fatigue education. That’s what this exceptionally talented teacher is bringing onto the table. We need many more like her. Kudos to her!”, a user wrote.

“This should be replicated in all schools”, read a comment.

Some found it “very inspiring”.

Previously, a Hindi teacher’s video went viral for opting for a unique way of teaching the Hindi alphabet to children using a song. Check out the video here-

What do you think about this innovative teaching method?

