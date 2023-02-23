A 32-year-old woman, identified as Shukla Devi from Bihar’s Samastipur married her sister in law after falling in love with her. Initially, she was married to her husband Pramod Das for a period of 10 years. She also had two kids with him. According to a report by Times Now, on being asked why she married a girl after being with a man for a decade, Shukla said, “Pati hua to kya hua. Jahan prem rahega, wahin na rahenge." She further added that they entered into marriage since they loved each other. “We are very happy after the marriage," she said.

While it comes as a surprise to many, but Shukla’s husband, Pramod, said that he is happy if she is happy. He further added that his wife started living with his sister after they fell for each other.

Now, Shukla has cut her hair short and she dresses like man. Also, she has changed name to Suraj Kumar. They also started researching for gender reassignment procedures online. However, on coming to know how painful it can be, she panicked and dropped the idea.

Meanwhile, earlier, UK-based wedding planner Georgie Mitchell revealed a nightmare moment faced by a bride who discovered that his soon-to-be husband is still breastfed by his mother, just moments before their nuptials. The horrid tale was shared during an episode of the podcast ‘The Unfiltered Bride’ accompanied by co-host Beth Smith. Seemingly, Georgie Mitchell did not witness the bizarre moment herself, instead, the accounts of the events were shared with her by one of her make-up artists. The wedding planner refrained from revealing her identity and referred to her as Jenny throughout the video.

“Jenny says to me, ‘I did a wedding the other day and you’ll never guess what happened,’” Mitchell begins the story of the alleged incident. It occurred accidentally when the bride needed to use the washroom just moments before walking down her wedding aisle. The bride had no clue that she was about to witness one of the biggest nightmares of her life when she entered the toilet.

