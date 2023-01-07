Biker Makes Narrow Escape After Almost Colliding With Speeding Truck in Chilling Video

Careless driving is one of the major reasons for road accidents and is unfortunately reported quite often with videos of the same at times being shared on social media. A similar incident has come to light of a nearly fatal collision between a fast-moving truck and a motorcycle.

In the video, a biker can be seen crossing a street at full speed. Just seconds later, a massive truck emerges from nowhere and almost collides with the rider. Both the truck driver and the biker do their best to avoid the collision and drift in different directions. Thankfully, despite a very close call, the man on the bike manages to escape the incident unscathed after drifting his bike to protect himself. On the other hand, the truck, which was evidently attempting to save the rider from a collision, drifted to the left and crashed through the pavement and into the trees.

Dipanshu Kabra, an officer with the Indian Police Service (IPS), posted the brief video on Twitter. The caption of the tweet was in Hindi and when roughly translated to English reads, “Maintain such speed that an accident never happens. Others are also safe, you are too.” There was no information regarding the date, time or location of the incident.

The video was shared on Twitter two days ago and garnered over 89,000 views. Internet users reacted to the terrifying footage as soon as it appeared online, flooding the comment section.

One user commented, “No sir! The two wheeler is at fault. When you come in to the main carriage way, you stop look and proceed.” https://twitter.com/brajeshjha/status/1611050627676921856?s=61&t=pvPjwKmNbdL6bBWGwV81-g

Another user pointed out, “The bike riders should have thanked and helped the truck driver…..he just saved their life.”

Another terrifying video of a man making a perilous escape appeared earlier last month. A man miraculously escaped after being run over by a bus on a busy street in the video. The incident occurred in Mumbai outside the Everest Heights Building, which is located near the Lake Side complex in Powai. The CCTV footage showed the man unexpectedly coming out unharmed after the vehicle run over him.

