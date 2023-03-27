A motorbiker was saved miraculously by the same white-pickup truck that he slammed into. Sounds odd, right? Footage of the incident that’s going viral on social media shows a man in an all-black ensemble riding a bike. When he arrives at an interjunction, the man rams into a police pick-up truck. What could’ve been a dangerous accident turned funny because of the way the biker was saved. After the crash, the man flew atop the four-wheeler and ended up in the pick-up truck’s boot, avoiding any major injuries. Within seconds, the cop stepped out of the truck to help the man. A few passers-by also came to a halt to check if everything was okay. The extent of any injuries sustained by the man remains unclear, but if the video is anything to go by, it seems that he was saved by his helmet.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed over two lakh views on the micro-blogging site prompting Twitter users to drop a string of vivid responses. A user declared that the biker was at fault, “At a guess, the motorbiker is blind!”

Meanwhile, a user claimed this incident was part of a simulation drill conducted by the Brazil police. “This was a simulation that the police did in Brazil,” said one.

Another agreed, “This was a drill.”

Many users spoke about the way he landed directly inside the pick-up truck. A user wrote, “I’ll get in the car myself, officer.”

Another committed, “Sir, your delivery package has arrived.”

