Bill from 1987 Showing Wheat Sold at Rs 1.6 Per Kilo Has Intrigued the Internet

Old photographs, letters, or even bills are kept safe with people who wish to revisit memories through these ‘magical’ pieces. This is what an IFS officer’s grandfather did which made him share one of his elder’s memories on social media. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan posted an old bill that showed the price of wheat to be Rs. 1.6 per kg. He shared his grandfather’s ‘J Form’ from the year 1987 which intrigued social media users.

The officer took to Twitter to share the image of the bill and revealed that it was his grandfather’s J form which showed the details of the produce sold to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). To the unknown, a J form is the sale receipt of a farmer’s agricultural produce in the Mandi or grain market. “Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg. The wheat crop my grandfather sold in 1987 to Food Corporation of India,” wrote Mr. Kaswan on the micro-blogging site.

In the follow-up tweet, he even remarked about his grandfather’s habit of keeping all the records safe and intact. He further added, “This document is called a J form. His collection has all documents of crops sold in the last 40 years. One can do a study at home itself.”

Internet users were amazed to check out the 35-year-old bill as one of them wrote, “Good to see the archives of the bill, like philately (postcards)." Another tweep said, “It’s as old as my birth certificate but still in good condition” while an online user stated the importance of the J form and replied, “The J form, one the most important document for the farmer …”.

“Amazing. The elders back then used to write down all the details of every penny spent. Keep records like this for the crop they sold. So much to learn," appreciated a user who loved the way elders used to manage things in old times.

