Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently indulged himself in an adventurous business, but it has nothing to do with technology. The business tycoon’s delicious calling made him try his luck at making some rotis. It happened during Gates’ latest meeting with chef Eitan Bernath who recently returned to the US from his foodie trip in Bihar, India. During his cooking expedition, the chef interacted with wheat farmers and personally witnessed how every year they work hard for fresh yields.

The chef also learned how to make rotis and passed on his expertise to the Microsoft co-founder. In a video, shared by the chef, he is seen directing the tech tycoon to mix some flour, water, and salt in a large bowl. Post which, the duo tries to roll out some perfect circular rotis. The chef succeeds in the task, but Bill Gates found it utterly difficult. In the next step, they use an Indian pan to heat up the flattened dough. What steals the limelight is that the dynamic team did not forget to slatter the staple Indian bread with lots of desi ghee.

“Bill Gates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from ‘Didi Ki Rasoi’ canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti,” read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the roti-making process in the video below:

.@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti. pic.twitter.com/CAb86CgjR3— Eitan Bernath (@EitanBernath) February 2, 2023

A barrage of users lauded Bill Gates’ effort, but the prepared roti doesn’t seem to have impressed the desi internet. A user wrote, “Full marks for the effort, roti could have been much better.”

full marks for the effort, roti could have been much better 🤪— Sanjay Rathi (@sanju24) February 3, 2023

Another commented, “Fun video. But trust me, this video is more like ‘How not to make a roti’.”

Fun video. But trust me, this video is more like 'How not to make a roti' 😛— Achal Gupta (@achalgup) February 2, 2023

One more said, “That’s the worst roti we could even imagine. But a good effort!”

Thats the worst Roti 🫓 we could even imagine. But a good effort!— Indian Citizen (@honestindian21) February 3, 2023

Meanwhile, a user joined, “Well done Bill, perhaps not a perfect circle but I’m sure they’ll taste just right.”

Well done Bill, perhaps not a perfect circle but I'm sure they'll taste just right.— Donald Saavedra (@Darthcludeme) February 3, 2023

The video has staked up close to 90 thousand views on the micro-blogging site.

How would you rate Bill Gates’ roti-making skills?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here