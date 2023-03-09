After a week-long trip to India, Bill Gates has shared his admiration for the country in a series of Instagram photos and a recent blog post on GatesNotes. The billionaire philanthropist spoke about how much he learnt during his recent visit and expressed his excitement to return to India in the near future. Gates also praised the country’s innovation and use of digital payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Microsoft co-founder emphasised that he is leaving with great optimism regarding India and the path it is on.

“I just returned from my visit to India, and I can’t wait to go back again. I love visiting India because every trip is an incredible opportunity to learn," Gates wrote in the caption of his post. He said that during his travels in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, Gates met with politicians, people in business, entrepreneurs, social workers, and other individuals who are using innovation, science, and collaboration to tackle global health, climate, and development challenges.

One can see the billionaire sharing the frame with people from Kurla Health Centre in Mumbai and Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi. He also shared a photograph with Anshul Bhatt, the youngest winner of the World Youth Bridge Championship. Gates is also seen interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani. He posted a picture with Mismatched star Prajakta Koli. There are photographs of him sporting a smile while driving an electric rickshaw, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates)

In his blog, Gates commended India’s production of safe and affordable vaccines, many of which have been supported by the Gates Foundation and have saved millions of lives during the pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world. He also highlighted how at least 300 million people received emergency digital payments during the pandemic. He believes this shows the country’s potential to lead the way in adopting digital solutions.

Bill Gates talked about his speech at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, too. In a previous interview, he had said that with its G20 presidency, the country has an opportunity to highlight things like the Aadhaar system and digital finance. He said that there could be a global impact of the examples India has set.

He concluded his blog, saying, “as big as the problems facing the world are right now, my visit to India reminded me that our capacity to solve them is even bigger."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here