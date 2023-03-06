Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was in India recently to explore the progress in fields such as health, education and clean energy. Be it giving tadka to Khichdi or meeting Ratan Tata for a cup of tea, Bill Gates did it all and how. Now, the billionaire philanthropist has shared a heartwarming Instagram Reel of himself driving a Mahindra electric rickshaw. In the caption, Bill Gates expressed his delight after driving the e-rickshaw and praised “India’s passion for innovation.” He wrote, “India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of travelling up to 131 km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry."

The Reels features the evergreen song Babu Samjho Ishare from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi in the background. The video has gone viral with over one million views on Instagram.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, reacted to Bill Gates’ Reel on Twitter. The business magnate tweeted screenshots of Bill Gates’ video and challenged him for “three-wheeler EV drag race."

He tweeted, “Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi. So glad you found the time to check out the Treo Bill Gates. Now your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, Sachin Tendulkar and me…"

“Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me… pic.twitter.com/v0jNikYyQg— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2023

One user replied to Anand Mahindra’s tweet and suggested that Sachin Tendulkar will win the race easily.

Seriously?Sachin can win over you guys by riding on just two wheels of the vehicle.— Subbaraju (@SimplySubbaraju) March 6, 2023

Another user praised the Mahindra group for coming up with an e-rickshaw.

We need more such vehicles running on our roads. And any plans to launch electric two wheeler?— Jitendra Gautam (@JitendraG007) March 6, 2023

Over the last few days, Bill Gates interacted with several high-profile personalities in India, including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others.

His foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has invested heavily in areas such as immunisation, maternal and child health, and sanitation.

The Gates Foundation has contributed significantly to the public health sector around the world and has had immense influence in fields like early-childhood education.

