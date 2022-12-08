Billionaire Treats 10,000 Employees And Their Families to Weekend At Disney World For Record Year

A vacation at Disney World is not just a dream for children, but many adults would not want to miss the opportunity. For employees of Citadel, a global provider of financial services and a hedge fund, this dream came true after their company threw a three-day party at Disney World in Florida, USA. The company’s CEO and billionaire Ken Griffin invited his team from across the world to celebrate the company’s success full year. The celebration also marked the 20th anniversary of Griffin’s trading company Citadel Securities and the 32nd anniversary of his hedge fund.

As a token of appreciation for transforming Citadel into a Wall Street powerhouse, Griffin planned to give employees and their 2,500 children a weekend with Mickey Mouse. According to Citadel spokesperson Zia Ahmed, Griffin awarded his employees and their families with an all-expenses-paid vacation, which meant that the billionaire covered all costs associated with travel, lodging, theme park admission, and meals, which included anything from lamb chops to paella and sushi. Over this, employees were treated to a performance featuring Carly Rae Jepsen, DJ Diplo, and Coldplay. Around 10,000 guests attended the three days of festivities in the Walt Disney World parks in Florida.

This was Griffin’s way of saying thank you to his dedicated employees for turning the tide on Wall Street after a turbulent year, with Citadel achieving record-breaking returns. Griffin, whose estimated net worth is said to be around $32 billion, told his staff, “We have built the most extraordinary team not only in our history — but also in the history of finance. We have an incredible future ahead of us – and I look forward to the chapters yet to be written.”

According to Reuters, Griffin’s fund oversees assets worth close to $60 billion. Investors report gains for its Citadel Global Fixed Income Fund of 28.1 per cent, Citadel Tactical Trading of 22.4 per cent, and Citadel Equities Fund of 17.8 per cent.

