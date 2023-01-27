In a world obsessed with looking young and fitting into unrealistic beauty standards, a 45-year-old Biotech CEO is going all out to be 18 years old again. Bryan Johnson, CEO of Kernel, a Los Angeles-based neurotechnology company, has a dedicated team of 30 doctors helping him through the process. Led by 29-year-old regenerative medicine physician Oliver Zolman, the team is going to help reverse the aging process in every one of Bryan’s organs, reported Bloomberg. The entrepreneur is willing to spend at least $2 million on his body, to have the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis and rectum of an 18-year-old. He shared his 2-year-long journey with Project Blueprint on his Twitter handle and has claimed to set a world record with 5.1 years of epigenetic age reversal. Check it out here:

Social media users were pretty impressed by all that Bryan Johnson goes through to keep himself young. Most were stunned by his extreme diet regime, especially the number of supplements he would consume. Others had questions for the man attempting anti-ageing on the next level. “Cool data, but how much of your daily time do you spend controlling all of that?” tweeted a user.

“I’m loving it! Until dinner. Then I eat whatever the family eats and that’s very often burgers and stuff. I need a third meal I don’t have to think about or spend much time on like the other two,” wrote another user.

Another tweet read, “That’s a lot of supplements! Do you think you could do this? I didn’t read the exercise regimen but diet. Maybe I can just try to incorporate some things.”

Not everyone has been supportive of Bryan Johnson’s journey to be 18 again. Bloomberg reported that he has had his share of criticism. From being accused of having an eating or psychological disorder to being a delusional health zealot. Yet his doctors believe he is breaking ground in the field of longevity. At the same time, he is also probably extending his life. An interventional oncologist, Kristin Dittmar, mentioned that what he is doing is impressive but it is important to note that there are several other things that can come into play. For example, cancer is yet to be beaten. The disease has a genetic component that no level of advanced science is able to defeat yet.

