CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » BUZZ » Bizarre Parle-G Halwa Recipe Goes Viral Again, Internet Calls It ‘Heart and Kidney Melting’
2-MIN READ

Bizarre Parle-G Halwa Recipe Goes Viral Again, Internet Calls It ‘Heart and Kidney Melting’

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 15:03 IST

Delhi, India

Viral Video: Bizarre Parle-G Halwa Recipe Leaves the Internet Disgusted (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MFuturewala)

Viral Video: Bizarre Parle-G Halwa Recipe Leaves the Internet Disgusted (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MFuturewala)

Bizarre food recipe video of Halwa made with Parle-G biscuits went viral on the internet and netizens found it hard to digest. Users called out the weird food combination that displeased them completely.

If you’re a viral keeda, then Maggi ice-cream and chocolate Dosa won’t be a surprise to you now. Weird food combinations take over the internet which makes them very hard to ‘digest’. Another bizarre food video that went viral included Parle-G biscuits being combined with milk powder to make an Indian sweet dish called Halwa. As both items exclusively stand as all-time favourites in Indian households, netizens expressed their displeasure over the strange blend.

In the clip, a lady could be seen beginning the process of making Parle-G Halwa by frying two packs of biscuits in a pan. She then transferred the fried biscuits into a bowl to grind them into a thin powder and let it settle. The video then showed how she prepared a mixture of sugar, water, and milk powder and then poured the powdered biscuits into it. In the end, she added some cashews and nuts to form them into balls of Laddoos. In no time, users started flocking to the comment section to call it “heart and kidney melting".

RELATED STORIES

“If you’re going to make that much effort, why not use atta(wheat) or sooji(semolina) instead of biscuits? Honestly, it’s a bit repulsive,” suggested a user online. Another Twitterati replied, “Dislike button pls” while someone took a dig and had a sarcastic comment, “end me laddoo ke pakode tal do (fry those Laddoos at the end)". As users couldn’t stop making funny comments and giving their suggestions, one of them wrote, “One more step is required: pour it into the sink and run the tap at full force until it completely disappears down the drain.”

However, this isn’t the first time that people have tried making Halwa using Parle-G biscuits. Last year, another video of the Parle-G Halwa recipe went viral on the internet which also disgusted online users.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 09, 2022, 15:03 IST
last updated:December 09, 2022, 15:03 IST