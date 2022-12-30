Bizarre Recipe of Oreo Pizza Leaves Internet in Disgust, Video Goes Viral

The Internet is filled with videos and photos of weird fusion dishes. Every now and then, you may come across bizarre dishes. This time, it is Oreo Pizza. Yes! You heard that right. A video which is currently going viral shows a recipe called ‘Pizza de Oreo.’ The video has been uploaded by the food outlet Pizza Patos as they were promoting one of their dishes. “Don’t try to please everyone, you’re not a pizza," read the caption. In the video, you can see a thick pizza crust with Oreos spread all over.

As the video moves further, a person presses the crust only to see chocolate dripping out of it. The crust also has some white chocolate and some dark chocolate chips and toppings. Have a look at the viral video:

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 142K likes. “Heart attack," commented an Instagram user. People do not seem to be that impressed with the dish as many are pointing out this is equivalent to diabetes. “First time that I don’t want eat sweet food," wrote another person.

Meanwhile, earlier, a bizarre video of omelette-making process went viral on the internet, leaving all omelette lovers uncomfortable. In a clip that’s doing the rounds on the internet, the person can be seen prepping for his experimental speciality by putting eggs in a glass. However, further, into the video, he adds oreo pieces to it. He also adds chocolate syrup to it. After whisking all of it together, he puts it in a pan, adds oreo biscuits and lets it cook. In the video, a man can be seen commentating as to how bad the dish looks.

Earlier, an Indian food vendor experimented with this go-to dish’s traditional ingredients by adding coco-cola and oreo to it. A bizarre video of his omelette-making process went viral on the internet, leaving all omelette lovers uncomfortable. In a clip that’s doing the rounds on the web, the Indian vendor was seen prepping for his experimental speciality by heating the pan with a few drops of oil. The beginning seems normal, however, it turns bizarre when the vendor empties a small bottle of coco-cola into the pan. Well, that wasn’t enough, he then opens a small pack of Oreo biscuits and crushes them all in the pan, thus prepping his strange sauce for the omelette.

