Weird eating habits aren’t uncommon. Be it eating fries with ice cream or dipping popcorn in ketchup, many have tried and tested unusual food combos and have grown to like them as well. But this woman takes weird eating habits to a whole new level. Kesha, who hails from Chicago America, opened up about her bizarre addiction to consuming toilet paper when she appeared on TLC’s My Strange Addiction in 2021. During her interview, Kesha raised awareness about xylophagia, which is an eating disorder involving ingesting paper in the body.

The 35-year-old revealed that she eats as much as 75 sheets of paper on a daily basis. She has been reportedly doing it for over 23 years now, claiming it is like crack for her. Kesha thinks that her addiction began owing to childhood trauma. When she was in the sixth grade, Kesha had to move out of her family home to reside with her aunt and grandmother. “I think I crave it because I love the way the toilet paper feels on my tongue, how it dissolves when it hits my tongue," she explained.

Her unusual eating habit often has adverse effects on her health including stomach cramps and sometimes she’s unable to make bowel movements if she consumes too much paper. Kesha was accompanied by her mother who revealed that she would always have a paper tissue in her hand. The woman would try to hide it behind her back and also feel upset if someone would take it away from her. I’ve never been able to understand why she eats tissue, and I never will," said the mom.

The 35-year-old did not realize the severity of her eating disorder until she came across psychiatrist Kimm Dennis. She highlighted the harmful impact that the consumption of paper has on her body. “If your intestines rupture inside your abdomen, that could be fatal and could be fatal pretty quickly. You’re putting your body at risk and really playing Russian roulette with your life," said Kimm.

Reportedly, the psychiatrist figured it would be difficult for Kesha to swap her addiction to eating paper with some other food. Hence, Kimm recommended she consume wet wipes instead of toilet rolls stating they’re moist and indigestible.

