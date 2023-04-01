Bizzare: Women Went On A Walk Alone In A Forest, Captured Paranormal Activity

It may sound strange, but there are many people who believe in the existence of ghosts. According to many others, ghosts are just a figment of people’s imagination. Now whatever may be the reality, from time to time certain incidents come to light, which somewhere gives proof of their existence. Recently one such incident happened with a social media influencer.

Tiktok star Jimena created a sensation by uploading a video on social media. According to Jimena, she had captured the ghost in the video. She claimed that when she was bored, she had gone out for a walk in the forest alone. But, then she realised that she was not alone. There, she took out her mobile and started recording video. But, something strange was captured in her camera, which she could not believe.

According to Jimena, a ghost was captured in her video. This ghost was wearing a red hoodie. This shadow-like appearance was standing behind her. Where did the shadow come from and where did it disappear, even Jimena did not know. When Jimena looked back after a moment, she did not find anyone. But when she looked at the mobile, she could see a shadow there in a red cloth. According to Jimena, she was all alone in the jungle. How can there be anyone in the jungle?

The sudden disappearance

According to Jimena, she has been living in that area for five years. She had never seen anyone to date. It is very strange to find anyone in that forest.

This whole incident is from Argentina. As soon as Jimena posted the video, it went viral. It has got 60 lakh views so far. Commenting on this, many people asked Jimena if it could be a glitch in the camera. However, Jimena clarified that she also had a feeling that someone was there. And after a lot of thought, she believed that it was a ghost.

