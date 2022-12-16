Blazer or Legs? US President Joe Biden Baffles Twitter With An Optical Illusion

Twitter can thank US President Joe Biden for the latest optical illusion straight from the Oval office. The president turned 80 on Sunday and shared a portrait of himself on his official Twitter handle. What he must not have anticipated was that it would leave social media users completely baffled. In the snap, Biden can be seen leaning against his desk chair. On the chair’s back, his dark suit jacket is hung. At a glance, the sleeves of his jacket look like they were his legs. Only after looking at it again can one spot the illusion. Take a peek yourself:

Ready to get more done for American families. pic.twitter.com/UpbwnZVUXA— President Biden (@POTUS) November 21, 2022

Social media users were howling with laughter at the optical illusion. A few users remarked that they could not unsee it. One user even mentioned that they probably need more coffee. “I would recommend sitting in your chair rather than standing behind it,” a Twitter user wrote.

I would recommend sitting in your chair rather than stand behind it.— Jordan Miller🤠 (@Jmilllllll) November 21, 2022

Another tweet read, “I legit thought he was sitting on the back credenza with his legs spread on each side of the chair. Optics people. Lol”

I legit thought he was sitting on the back credenza with his legs spread on each side of the chair. Optics people. lol— Karen Graham (@texastiedye) November 21, 2022

“Looked like you were straddling the chair there for a sec,” a user tweeted.

Looked like you were straddling the chair there for a sec— Ursich (@UrsichJr) November 21, 2022

The president also celebrated his birthday with a brunch hosted by first lady Jill Biden, reported CNN. The first lady had shared a snap of the president blowing out a candle on top of a coconut cake, on her Twitter handle. Check it out here:

A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love — and Joe’s favorite coconut cake! pic.twitter.com/w7005Cdtqu— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, a day before his birthday, President Biden’s granddaughter Naomi tied the knot at the first White House wedding in nearly two decades. About 250 guests attended the wedding that took place in the South Lawn. Naomi is the daughter of the President’s first son Hunter Biden. She married fellow attorney Peter Neal, 25.

This ceremony makes it the 19th wedding to be held at the White House, according to the White House Historical Association. The first wedding to ever take place in the White House was when Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of First Lady Dolley Madison married Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd, in 1812.

