Blind Man Shares How Hard His Guide Dog Works to Help Him Navigate Through London

A visually impaired man from London, UK, was left disheartened after no one helped him get a seat on the train. Dr Amit Patel travels with his guide dog named Kika who makes way for him through busy train stations and wherever he goes. After witnessing the callousness shown by fellow commuters, Dr Patel decided to share a video giving a glimpse of how tough life can be for him and his guide dog.

Dr Amit Patel lost his vision some nine years ago after witnessing a haemorrhage behind his eyes. In a post made through his dog’s Twitter handle, Dr Patel shared how he and Kika struggled to get a seat on a train as no commuter offered help. He wrote that they walked till the end of the platform while it was raining to board the coach for the disabled. However, Dr Patel added, despite Kika desperately searching for a place to sit, “not one passenger gave up their seat!”

We walked to the end of the platform in the pouring rain so that we can board the designated disabled section on the @Se_Railway train & even with dad giving me the command “find a seat” not one passenger gave up their seat! 😡😤😢@GuidedogsLondon @guidedogs @transportforall pic.twitter.com/MHl0xtw6fU— Kika 🇬🇧 (@Kika_GuideDog) March 27, 2018

Saddened by the incident, Dr Patel, in a separate tweet, said, “People can be so selfish, they pretend they can’t see or hear when I ask if there’s a seat available.” He added that it was humiliating for him when he struggles to find something to hold on to on a train and also ensure Kika’s safety. “This is when you’ll see a tear running down my face. Life is difficult enough,” the tweet further read.

People can be so selfish, they pretend they can’t see or hear when I ask if there’s a seat available. Its so humiliating when I struggle to find something to hold onto & keep Kika safe at the same time, this is when you’ll see a tear running down my face. Life is difficult enough https://t.co/HMqGeJqRmh— Dr Amit Patel (@BlindDad_Uk) March 28, 2018

Later, to highlight what he and Kika go through on a daily basis, Dr Patel shared a clip on Twitter captured by a cameramounted on the dog’s back. “If you ever wondered why dad is so concerned about my wellbeing when out & about, maybe this video will give you a glimpse of just how much focus I need to navigate a busy environment,” Kika’s Twitter handle wrote.

If you ever wondered why dad is so concerned about my wellbeing when out & about, maybe this video will give you a glimpse of just how much focus I need to navigate a busy environment. I’m expected to do this day in & day out!@BlindDad_Uk #KikaCam #TheKikaEffect @guidedogs pic.twitter.com/dp6DPtsMhr— Kika 🇬🇧 (@Kika_GuideDog) March 29, 2018

In the clip, Kika can be seen guiding Dr Patel at the train station while dodging a number of commuters. The dog even helps her owner reach the escalator while patiently clearing the way for him.

The incident was first shared by Dr Patel back in 2018 and has now surfaced again.

