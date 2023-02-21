A blogger has come under scrutiny for endangering the life of her fellow passengers on board a flight after trying to smoke mid-air. The incident reportedly occurred on February 18 on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi. According to Jet Arena, the woman, Aishwarya Rai, was detained for smoking during the flight. She was caught by the flight crew after the smoke alarm of the flight went off while the lady was inside the lavatory. When the incident caught the attention of Twitter users, they began condemning the irresponsible behaviour of the self-proclaimed blogger.

Incident from Feb 18.A woman named Aishwarya Rai, who call herself blogger was arrested after she was caught smoking in the aircraft toilet. This incident happened on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/OdCGhypZXV — JetArena (@ArenaJet) February 20, 2023

A user expressed their concern about how the woman managed to get past security to carry the items inside. “How did she manage to carry a cigarette and lighter with her,” asked the user.

How did she manage to carry cigarette and lighter with her— Prathik Uthappa (@0b3650407cdb481) February 20, 2023

Another user criticized the woman’s behaviour, “Many literates in this country are worse than illiterates.”

Many literates in this country are worse than illiterates.— WhiteLilly837 (@WLilly837) February 20, 2023

In another similar incident of unruly behaviour by a passenger on a flight, a Russian woman was taken under custody on an Aeroflot flight after going topless to protest against the crew for not allowing her to smoke. The incident took place inside the plane that departed from Stavropol to Moscow, wherein the 49-year-old locked herself inside the lavatory to smoke. According to a report by Mirror, the woman identified to be Anzehlika Moskvitina was seemingly drunk and shouted at her fellow passengers that they were all going to die.

The woman reportedly removed her top in front of other passengers including children and when one of the staff members made an attempt to subdue her, she tried biting the. “Kill me but I will smoke,” said Moskvitina to the flight crew. It was with the help of a few passengers that the staff members managed to restrict her with a zip tie. She was kept under the observation of an onboard doctor until the flight landed and was arrested immediately after. Aeroflot airline, in their official statement, claimed that the woman might face criminal charges owing to her unruly behaviour. Meanwhile, medical attention was also provided to the staff member who was bitten by the lady.

