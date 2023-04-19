Blogger Alexandria, Her Boyfriend Deven And Children Share Same Name

A mother named Alexandria, who is a blogger by profession, has become viral on TikTok. She has disclosed that every member of her family shares the same middle name. According to Alexandria, people are left shocked after knowing this because it is uncommon. Alexandria also shared a video on Instagram revealing interesting details about the names.

In the clip, Alexandria and her children are seen sitting in a car and enjoying beverages from Starbucks. Alexandria revealed that after meeting her boyfriend Deven, she found that they both have the same middle names. Firstly, they couldn’t believe it until they saw each other’s licences. After Alexandria and Deven found that it is true, they decided to continue the legacy. They felt that their children should share the same middle name as well. Alexandria felt that it is kind of funny because if their first names are taken away, they all have similar names.

She then prompted her children to announce the middle name. They said it was Maverick. Hilariously, Alexandria corrected them and said that it was Lauren. “It’s not Maverick poopy”, she gently corrected the children. Alexandria is the mother to three kids and is going to embrace motherhood for the fourth time.

Alexandria’s followers loved the idea and many commented that they have followed the same as well. One of the users wrote that Alexandria’s idea is weird but also feels cute. However, few also disliked the idea and also the fact that Alexandria is calling Deven her boyfriend. They commented that after embracing parenthood for the fourth time, she should refer to Deven as a husband. One of the followers replied that single mothers are helped by the government. Maybe that’s why Alexandria has not sought a marital commitment from Deven.

Alexandria has answered the users who criticised her for having children before marriage in an Instagram reel shared earlier. She revealed that she has grown up in a family where two people were married but toxic. They always fought and it was emotionally damaging. According to her, marriage doesn’t necessarily mean love. Despite going through this emotional turmoil, Alexandria always wanted a family and kids. According to the mom, she decided to wait for the marriage despite getting the right partner. So that their kids would be old enough to witness their marriage.

