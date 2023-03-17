Blooper Video From 'The Last Of Us' Showing Pedro Pascal Giggle Has Fans Demanding For More

There are rarely any fun moments in HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’. For those who don’t know, the series takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Pedro Pascal’s character, Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsay). She is a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. As the show progresses, his job becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey. One of the most heartbreaking episode is ‘The Last of Us’ season one finale. However, to soothe us from the heart ache, a fan page of Pedro Pascal has uploaded a blooper from the show.

The video shows Pascal delivering a serious line and soon you can see him laughing. Its a treat for all the fans and you can’t help but laugh along. “We need the full blooper reel," read the caption. Have a look:

we need the full blooper reel pic.twitter.com/ZQUsJbji72— Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) March 16, 2023

The clip was initially uploaded by Pedro on his official Instagram handle as he shared more image from the day.

“That sentence was going nowhere but bless him he tried so hard to reel it in," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “He’s praying he finds it and remembers."

same energy hahaha pic.twitter.com/Ytge5MjSt9— hope tlou era (@hoepmontebonx) March 16, 2023

This is what Craig meant when he said "welcome to the directing Pedro experience"— Catarsis (@CataRDJ) March 16, 2023

this was so sweet bella was totally committed it’s hilarious— 🙂 (@swagchrist3000) March 16, 2023

he's so funny. — Pedro Pascal's wife (real) | fan account (@armyyhive) March 16, 2023

He tried so hard — Jemma (@JRacz13) March 16, 2023

That laugh is amazing lol— Oh God (@WebHead920) March 16, 2023

The show is based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

