Blue People in 'Avatar' Inspired by Hindu Deities? YouTuber's Take Spurs Debate
2-MIN READ

Blue People in 'Avatar' Inspired by Hindu Deities? YouTuber's Take Spurs Debate

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 09:40 IST

International

Was Avatar inspired by Hindu mythology?

Was Avatar inspired by Hindu mythology? (Twitter screengrab)

Were the residents of Pandora in James Cameron's 'Avatar' inspired by Hindu mythology? YouTuber Sham Sharma's take causes debates on Twitter.

YouTuber Sham Sharma who runs the channel ‘The Sham Sharma Show’ made a video about how James Cameron, the director of the Avatar films, might have been inspired by Hindu deities and mythology, but it has caused some controversy on Twitter. The video titled ‘Avatar | How India Is Inspiring Hollywood And The World’ talks about how the blue people in the films may have been inspired by deities that are depicted with blue bodies- think Ram, Krishna, Shiva. It also discusses how Indian culture is appropriated by westerners.

James Cameron, as cited in the video, did talk about how he was inspired by the entire Hindu pantheon and had even considered making the blue people many-limbed but had ultimately decided against it as it might be “too specific". While Cameron was visually inspired by Hindu deities and their depiction in blue, would it be appropriate to say that the inspiration extends beyond that?

The Avatar films are, after all, understood to be a depiction of a struggle between colonisers and indigenous people. In fact, as per a Mashable report, Cameron said in 2010, “I didn’t want to reference the Hindu religion so closely, but the subconscious association was interesting, and I hope I haven’t offended anyone in doing so."

This is where Twitter users seem to have got into a bit of a scuffle.

Where do you think the line should be drawn when it comes to talks about inspiration?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

