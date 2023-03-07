It’s Women’s Day tomorrow and we’re apparently deciding how to put a value on women. At least that’s what a Twitter user- now getting widespread backlash on the platform- would have you believe. If assigning ‘value’ to human beings is the pervasive evil under capitalism, wait till you hear about the criteria decided by the Twitter user in question to ascribe such value.

As per the Twitter user, you are a ‘high value woman’ if “[you have a] BMI less than 23, you can make at least three delicious meals from scratch, you can hold an interesting conversation on any topic, children, animals and old people trust you and you are not on birth control, weed or SSRIs or any drugs."

“Normie women everywhere outraged at reasonable standards”The reason they’re most mad is that these are all achievable, substantive qualities.No one said you have to be high quality if you don’t want to you can be a goblin living under a bridge, there’s another list for that— Megha (@meghaverma_art) March 6, 2023

This list would have been less spicy if I had written: “must be a 5”7 supermodel who never ages past 25” because that’s easier to discredit as superficial and unrealistic criteria for the feminists, so they’re less threatened by it.— Megha (@meghaverma_art) March 6, 2023

The take was outrageous and not to mention, sexist to the point of absurdity, and now it’s getting the full meme treatment on Twitter.

How to know if you are a high value woman:- you are khilta gulab- jaise, shayar ka khwaab- jaise, ujali kiran- jaise, ban mein hiran- jaise chandni raat- jaise narmi baat- jaise mandir mein ho ek jalta diyaaaaaaa HooOoOoOooOo. — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) March 6, 2023

how to know if you’re a high value woman- tummy ache- random bruises- weekly headache- hair fall- sleepy all the time— k (@krownnist) March 5, 2023

Turns out I might be a high value woman. https://t.co/mZ3P3Pgh40— Raheel Khursheed (@Raheelk) March 6, 2023

How to know if you are a high value woman:- You hoard clothes from 9th std- dehydration headaches- You don't know how to make a demand draft - You cry about the cats not loving you as much as they love strangers - Repressed memory of manic depressive theravada buddhism phase— Nidtendo.txt (@Grammatizator) March 6, 2023

Me and the alpha male I pulled by being a high value woman pic.twitter.com/zckWM85Gw9— Iskus Ko Momo (@JhilimiliMaata) March 7, 2023

How to know you’re a high value woman- you studied psychology - you make fun of Freud- you suck at math- love taylor swift— awkwardgoat3 (@DivijaBhasin) March 7, 2023

So are you a ‘high value woman’ or were you disqualified like most of the world’s woman population?

