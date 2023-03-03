'Bold Glamour' is the Latest Controversial Filter on TikTok

Filters are a big part of many social network users’ online existence. Adored by some, criticized by others, filters and their use have always been subject to controversy. But the “Bold Glamour" filter is particularly shaking up the world of social media. What makes it different? It is essentially undetectable. While some studies suggest that the use of social media can have beneficial effects for users, others indicate that they have the exact opposite effect. Among other things, filters are often singled out as deleterious.

“Bold Glamour," the latest filter that is all the rage on TikTok, has attracted the wrath of many users of the Chinese social network. The reason is that its use is nearly completely undetectable. While filters available on TikTok often tend to (annoyingly) glitch when a user moves a lot or puts their hand in front of their face, the “Bold Glamour" filter doesn’t budge.

Regular users and celebrities alike did not hesitate to test out the filter, before denouncing its harmful effects on mental well-being. The filter, they say, is yet another way to encourage young users to develop complexes about their physical appearance, and destroy self-esteem.

“How to feed low self-confidence," one user wrote in the caption of her video on TikTok, while another clearly stated, “This filter should be banned…. If you don’t want to ruin your day, don’t try it. Because all it’s going to do is make you feel like sh**." Meanwhile, actress Katherine Heigl, who tested the filter, didn’t say anything in her video but gave it an unequivocal caption: “Ummm… I hate this bitch. #boldglamourfilter is not for me."

Despite virulent criticism, the “Bold Glamour" filter has already been used in more than 7.8 million videos on TikTok. And this success continues to grow, in large part due to the controversy that results in more users wanting to try it out for themselves. The algorithm also highlights videos using this effect.

Given this success, undetectable filters could turn out to be big business. Until they become the norm….

