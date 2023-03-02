A man in Bolivia was rescued after remaining stranded in the Amazon rainforest for about 31 days. The man named Jhonathan Acosta was left with no option but to eat insects and worms to stay alive. The 30-year-old was rescued a month later by a search party in the Baures municipality in the southwest of the South American rainforest., as per Daily Mail. It was during a hunting trip that Acosta accidentally parted from his friends and stated that he had to collect water in his boots for survival.

At one point, the man also resorted to drinking his own urine to stay alive. During an interaction with a Bolivian TV network, Unitel TV, the man revealed he was glad to have known about survival techniques that eventually helped him prior to his miraculous rescue. Acosta confirmed he was bitten and attacked by several animals and had to eat worms, “It helped a lot to know about survival techniques: I had to consume insects, drink my urine, eat worms. I was attacked by animals.”

The man claimed that he also came face to face with jaguars and miraculously survived the encounters. He ate up tree roots and was forced to drink his own urine when it stopped raining. Acosta stated that he begged God for rain. It was during the end of January when his family reported him missing after a hunting trip. He was accompanied by four friends but he was separated on January 25. Acosta said that he walked over 40 kilometers to look for a human civilization surrounding the area.

Unfortunately, it did not take him long to learn he is lost and going in circles. Though it had already been a month after he went missing, Acosta’s family did not lose hope. A search party reportedly heard him shouting for help through the bushes. Initially, the members thought it was one of them who was asking for help but quickly found a disheveled Acosta. The search party was first scared of him, as his appearance had changed a lot and the man was carrying a shotgun.

After his miraculous rescue, he was admitted to a hospital where he got treated for dehydration. The man seemingly was on the verge of losing hope when he was discovered by the search party. He has now decided to give up hunting forever.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here