A bizarre scene from 1999 film ‘Jai Hind’, starring Rishi Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Shilpa Shirodkar, has been going viral on Twitter. It depicts Manisha’s character performing an impromptu surgery inside a tent while the light starts to go out. In a baffling development, Shilpa Shirodkar’s character Roshni begins to take off her clothes and burn them in order to provide light for the operation.

Whether it’s the creative solution to provide light for a surgery or Manisha’s character performing the surgery like it’s some kind of casual sewing project, Twitter users have been engaged in finding loopholes in the scene. To make matters worse, after Roshni burns her clothes, a nurse casually whips out a torch which had been there all along.

One Twitter user also pointed out that if burning clothes was that necessary, Manisha’s character could have just taken off her lab coat instead.

Finally, we seem to have come across a greater amount of dedication than Gopi Bahu waking up from a coma to make her husband green tea.

