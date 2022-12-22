Bollywood, KFC's Kashmir Post, Flipkart's SSR Tee: Everything Twitter 'Boycotted' in 2022

2022 was the year of the boycott trend on Twitter and arguably, Bollywood faced the worst ire from those spreading the hashtag. This was definitely not the year the #boycott started, but by now, it’s safe to say that people have been treading with caution on social media platforms, especially on Desi Twitter. 2022 was also the year of raging controversies and a global debate over cancel culture. From the current controversy over SRK-Deepika Padukone song ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’ to companies like KFC, Hyundai, Flipkart and Amazon, here are some of the matters that got the boycott trend rolling this year.

Bollywood

Whether it’s films like Pathaan, Laal Singh Chaddha or actors like Deepika Padukone, Richa Chaddha, Ranveer Singh, Bollywood underwent a crisis with the daily boycott trends, barely after it had managed to regain its footing after the Covid-19 pandemic had shut down theatres. ‘Boycott Bollywood Forever’ emerged as a trend at one point of time.

KFC, Hyundai, Domino’s, Toyota, Suzuki over Kashmir solidarity posts

If you are wondering why #BoycottHyundai is trending. This is the post by their Pakistan Operations that triggered nationwide anger. pic.twitter.com/CZx3kmTqXW— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) February 7, 2022

Domino’s India followed the footsteps of Hyundai India, KFC, Toyota and others in apologising to Indians after its Pakistan-based associates shared social media posts showcasing solidarity with Pakistan on the event of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

Amazon over ‘obscene’ Radha-Krishna painting

Hi @amazonIN it's high time you check what you are selling . Else next time you won't have your customers here. This seller is Inkologie, a Bengaluru based organization. pic.twitter.com/f04bzMXgXI— Dr. Banarasi Kanya (@banarasikanya) August 18, 2022

‘Boycott Amazon’ trended on Twitter, with Hindu Janajagruti Samiti requesting action against the e-commerce giant for selling a painting of Radha-Krishna that it deemed “obscene".

Netflix over tweet trolling Prabhas

Prabhas fans got ‘unsubscribe Netflix’ trending on Twitter after a clip from ‘Saaho’ shared by the Netflix Indonesia account subjected the star to global trolling. The clip shows Prabhas’ character attempting Banzai Skydiving, where he throws a bag off a cliff and then appears to glide through aur before catching the bag which opens up into a parachute. He also lands perfectly on his feet after the entire feat. “Kamu NeeenYha ini akSi apAa?" Netflix Indonesia captioned the video, meaning, “What action is this?"

Flipkart over T-shirt with Sushant Singh Rajput’s face

Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant's tragic death.We will keep raising our voice for justice.. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/wEVLPYl5EH — स्वघोषित पत्रकार (@Kashyap_updates) July 26, 2022

A T-shirt featuring artwork of SSR with the words “Depression like drowning" selling on Flipkart got boycott calls for the online shopping platform rolling.

IPL

This is where we lost the tournament. There is passion in this team. They are here for friendly matches and we Indian are excited to see the battle. Like Bollywood we should boycott Indian cricket team. @RishabhPant17 @klrahul as***le#BoycottIPL#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/WQ7SiHzjGt— K Sharma (@Chandan06Oct) September 7, 2022

Indian cricket fans were in for a massive disappointment after Team India suffered back-to-back losses in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup. Boycott calls for IPL trended as some people claimed that the cricketers played the Indian Premier League only for the money but lacked passion when it came to representing the nation. A few questioned the selection process of players.

