It is a common occurrence for Bollywood actors to appear on the talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and make headlines with their candid interviews. Since its inception in 2005, the show has provided some juicy gossip from B-town that has excited Desis. Recently, an old video from the first season of ‘KWK’ has resurfaced on social media. The video features Bollywood actresses showering praise on John Abraham, who appeared on the show with Vivek Oberoi for the 19th episode of Season 1. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Kareena’s less-than-enthusiastic comments about the actor, which prompted many on Twitter to wonder, ‘Why did Kareena hate him?’

In the old clip that was played at ‘KWK’, various Bollywood queens shared their opinions on John Abraham and his work at that time. Neha Dhupia referred to him as “Handsome", Farah Khan expressed her admiration for John’s work in ‘Jism’, and Rani Mukherjee praised his performance in ‘Dhoom’ as a perfect addition to the film. However, Kareena Kapoor, who is known for her straightforwardness, did not seem to find John appealing as an actor. She gave him a rating of ‘5 on 10’ for his roles, which she believed lacked performance-oriented content. She even went so far as to remark, “I don’t think he’s really sexy". This comment has caused a stir on social media, with many questioning Kareena’s opinion of John.

Why did Kareena hate John lol? Young bebo was unbearable. pic.twitter.com/4amn4jBJfw— Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) February 27, 2023

While the other actresses praised John’s physical attributes, such as his washboard abs and perfectly chiseled body, calling him “almost perfect", Bebo seemed to have a different take again. She did not seem to be swayed by John’s well-known sex appeal and instead stated that “the only actor who looks hot shirtless is Salman Khan". Her comments have caused many to question why Kareena appeared to dislike John, given the other actresses’ positive comments.

She was ananya panday of that gen imo😂— BHAI (@salmanbhaijaann) February 27, 2023

Young bebo was a menace, lmao. I think she used to hate everyone for some reason— Atulya Aman (@atulyaaman) February 28, 2023

Oh I’m with Kareena on this.— Steve (@SteveUnknown) February 27, 2023

