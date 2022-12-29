Bomb Cyclone Turns Niagara Falls Into a Winter Wonderland Straight Out of Fairytale

The Arctic ‘bomb cyclone’, named by authorities as the “blizzard of the century,” disrupted life particularly in the United States and Canada during one of the most crucial seasons for travel and tourism during the year. The United States had severe weather over a period of days, which resulted in a constant drop in temperature, widespread power outages that left many homes without heat or light, delays and cancellations in plans, and multiple fatalities.

A video of Niagara Falls encased in ice as a result of the blizzard is now viral on social media platforms. A Twitter handle by the name Escondido Weather Observer shared a set of pictures and a video from Niagara Falls and tweeted, “The day after the great freeze, my family and I went to Niagara Falls. The Niagara River below it had ice thick enough for you *to technically* get to Buffalo, New York by foot! Was it an intriguing and surreal Arctic experience for a kid from California, yes!” These photos and the video surely do make the falls look like a picture straight out of a fairytale.

The day after the great freeze, my family and I went to #NiagraFalls. The #NiagraRiver below it had ice thick enough for you *to technically* get to #Buffalo, #NewYork by foot! Was it an intriguing and surreal Arctic experience for a kid from California, yes! pic.twitter.com/MAC8IIfjZc — Escondido Weather Observer (CoCoRaHs: CA-SD-197) (@KCAESCON230) December 23, 2022

According to the New York Post, sections of the falls have been converted into a partially frozen winter wonderland as a result of the current wave of sub-zero temperatures that has seized the region. The tremendous volume of water that flows over with the constant flow makes sure that the falls never fully freezes.

The Niagara Falls are too powerful to completely freeze, yet the mist that surrounds the falls freezes in winters, coating everything nearby in layers of ice. Every second, around 3,160 tonnes of water rush over Niagara Falls at a 32-foot-per-second rate as stated by the Niagara Falls New York State Park.

Niagara Falls is a collection of three waterfalls located at the southern end of Niagara Gorge, which spans the border between Ontario, Canada, and New York, USA. The largest of the three falls is Horseshoe Falls, commonly known as Canadian Falls. The smaller ones, American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, are in the United States.

