Roshan Patel, CEO of a medical bill payment platform, conducted an interesting social experiment using Artificial Intelligence. He generated a LinkedIn profile for a fake founder using AI, giving it a set of characteristics: a white male face, Stripe alum, Stanford dropout, going through YC and polymath. Patel revealed that within 24 hours, the fake founder got a funding offer from a VC analyst.

The LinkedIn DM from the VC analyst even said that a few ex-Stripe buddies of theirs had had great things to say about Chad, the AI-generated ‘founder’. Many people questioned if the response to Chad had been AI-generated as well. Talk about being meta.

I created a fake LinkedIn profile of a founder.- AI-generated white male face- Stripe alum- Stanford dropout- Going through YC- "polymath"Within 24 hours, I had a VC to reach out to invest. pic.twitter.com/6T5CzvBNeo — Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) February 27, 2023

"a few ex-Stripe buddies of mine had great things to say about you…" is just *chef's kiss* https://t.co/W4Lk6Ab0hW— ST 🏴‍☠️ (@seyitaylor) February 28, 2023

I don’t think that guy is trying to invest if he’s lying about talking to people from Stripe about someone who doesn’t exist.Pretty sure he’s trying to scam you too. https://t.co/Z5QGXbzOs8 — Monkey 2: Monkey’s Revenge (@AMonkeyOnTheLam) February 28, 2023

LinkedIn somehow getting even worse. Didn’t think it was possible https://t.co/shKBwTRHZR— Cantillionaire Disrespecter (@ToxicBitcoiner) February 27, 2023

big takeaway here is that a guy lied online and another guy lied back at him. https://t.co/NWPZZFRnWs— dyIan 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@manicpixiedyIan) February 27, 2023

this rocksmoney remains stupid no matter the economic climate https://t.co/RX3Wsz5124 — rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) February 27, 2023

“A few ex-Stripe buddies of mine had great things to say about you” — This is haunting, terrifying. American Psycho remake material. https://t.co/UcCW1kFyyJ— Ludwig Yeetgenstein (@yeetgenstein) February 27, 2023

this is just so beautifully bonkers. I love it https://t.co/nNGdzzFNvv— Megan Morrone (@meganmorrone) February 27, 2023

Recently, Greg Isenberg, CEO of Late Checkout, took to Twitter to share how the chatbot helped him recover Rs 90,68,187 lakh ($109,500) from a client who ghosted them without paying. Isenberg spoke about how the client was a multi-billion dollar client who ghosted the company after they constantly “underpromised and overdelivered" on their designs.

