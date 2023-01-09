'Born to Sing': 15-year-old Ariana Grande's First Interview as Child Artist Goes Viral

Ariana Grande began her music career merely at the age of 15 after being a part of the Broadway musical 13. She soon became a household name after essaying the role of Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television shows Victorious and Sam & Cat. But only a few know that her journey in the showbiz world kick-started much before that. Her acting debut happened when she was just eight in the musical at the Little Palm Family Theatre in South Florida. Ariana Grande played Annie and now a major throwback video of her old interview as a child artist has gone viral on social media.

In the throwback clip, the musician is asked about her first-ever acting job as the lead in the musical production. When the reporter enquired if it was scary for her to give the audition, a young Ariana denied, “No, it was actually fun, I was excited.” In the next moment, she also recalled the time when she got to know she has been recruited for the role. Upon receiving the phone call, Ariana asked, “Who did I get?” The producer informed her she will be playing Annie and the popular musician began celebrating. Check out a snipped of the old interview here:

The video has amassed over 5 lakh likes and more than 2.3 million views on the micro-blogging site, leaving her fans completely in awe of the star. A user praised the singer’s younger self and wrote, “Total confidence and skilled at a young age. Clearly, she was born to sing and perform.”

Another lauded her afro look, “She had that curly afro hair, wow.”

One more added, “Aww!! She is, was, and always will be so cute.”

Meanwhile, a user highlighted how her personality hasn’t changed over the years, “She hasn’t changed a bit omg the same smile and the same reactions are so cute.”

Ariana Grande has appeared in several television shows including Swindle, Winx Club, Scream Queens, and more. When it comes to her musical career, she has so far released six full-length studio albums and has also won two Grammy Awards.

