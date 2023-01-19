Boss Uses 'Coffee Cup Test' In Interview And You Must Pass It To Be Hired

Job interviews are always tricky and unpredictable as every interviewer has a different criterion for hiring. Some are basic and elementary and then there is the ‘coffee cup’ test that a CEO of a company conducts to test the skills of candidates. And he will simply not hire anyone failing this unique test. Trent Innes, the CEO of a software company, revealed his recruitment criterion on The Venture podcast and it is bizarre.

According to Trent, the answers that the candidates provide to him are secondary in nature. It is what happens at the end of the interview that defines their fate. Towards the end of the interview, Trent invites the candidate to the kitchen for a cup of coffee and after grabbing a cup, they return to the interview desk. Then comes the deciding part. Trent waits to see if the candidate goes back to the kitchen to place the used cup or simply leaves it on the table.

Trent hires only the people who put back the coffee cup in the kitchen and refuses to take in people leaving it on the table. According to him, team players are more inclined to pick up their used cups and take them to be washed. Additionally, it demonstrates their regard for other people employed in the same setting. On the other hand, letting the used cup stay on the table is a red flag, he says, for it shows that the candidate does not care for other co-workers.

Trent added: “You can develop skills, you can gain knowledge and experience but it really does come down to attitude, and the attitude that we talk a lot about is the concept of ‘wash your coffee cup'".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here