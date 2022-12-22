Boy Swallows 52 Magnetic Marbles, Gets His Appendix Removed Through Surgery

A lot of toddlers have a habit of swallowing anything that they can get a hold of, and it is, therefore, always recommended to keep hazardous items away from their reach. Even then, some parents may act careless about these things, and the mother of 5-year-old Jude Foley had to learn this the hard way. Her son swallowed 52 magnetic balls, and she thought he would not survive even as the child was being rushed to the emergency room.

According to a report by the Daily Star, 5-year-old Jude Foley, who lives in Tydfil, Wales, had a stomach ache when his parents took him to see a doctor in August. At first, the doctors dismissed the matter as some minor issue, but his mother, Lindsay, took him to the Prince Charles Hospital in Tydfil when the problem of abdominal pain worsened.

Jude was subjected to a blood test there and the reports came in normal. However, the X-ray of his abdominal area left everyone in shock. In the beginning, doctors thought there was a bracelet in his stomach, but they later realised that they were small magnetic marbles, 52 of them, stuck to each other, forming the shape of a bracelet.

He was then rushed to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he underwent a major operation in an attempt to remove them all safely. One of the marbles got caught in his appendix as well. As a result, the doctors made the difficult decision to remove the kid’s appendix as they were left with no other option.

The magnets were trapped, so the doctor had to make five separate cuts in the child’s belly. The mother of the kid shared that the entire procedure took seven hours and that every minute was incredibly challenging for her.

“It was lucky that he was operated on that night or it could have been fatal. You don’t expect something so bad to happen from a child’s toy,” said Lindsay. She also advised other parents of being more careful while selecting their kids’ toys.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here