'Boycott Fukrey 3' Trends After Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet Sparks Outrage on Twitter

Richa Chadha has found herself in the midst of a controversy after a tweet where she referred to the Galwan Valley clash of 2020 in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were slain while China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had lost around 35-40 troops. In response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is “waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the actor had written in a now-deleted tweet: “Galwan says hi".

Dwivedi was reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent statement hinting at retrieving parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan. “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the government of India. We are always ready for it," Dwivedi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

After uproar against Richa’s tweet, the hashtag “Boycott Fukrey 3" has started trending. She will star in Fukrey 3, the third installment in the Fukrey franchise. It went into production this March after several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shameless ऋचा चड्ढा should learn from this Little princess how to respect our Soldiers Indian Armyभारतीय सेना #IndianArmy are Real hero of #GalwanValley GalwanShame On You #RichaChadha #BoycottBollywood #BoycottFukrey3 pic.twitter.com/Nzsy7LJXWP — ANJU KAUR (@Anju_Kaur100) November 25, 2022

BIGBANG#RichaChadha Not only does hate spread against our army, there is also sympathy towards Pakistani.Richa Chadha ko “Kitne Paise Mile" #BoycottBollywood #BoycottFukrey3#BoycottMamaEarthभारतीय सेना “परमवीर चक्र" pic.twitter.com/lhTV4uDYoj — ANJALI ARORA Follow Back (@IAMANJALI143) November 25, 2022

RT if you ain’t gonna read this bs apology and gonna boycott Fukrey 3 anyway https://t.co/p411ag6opG— Mithie (@_ahania) November 24, 2022

Richa has since issued an apology. “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," she said.

After detailing her family’s service in India’s armed forces, she wrote, “A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here