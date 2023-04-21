Customer Finds Maggots In Half-Eaten Fried Chicken At Mamak Restaurant in Malaysia

The mamak restaurants have remained an essential part of Malaysian culture, offering affordable local food at any time of the day or night. However, a video recently shared by “Malaysia Most Viral” on Twitter shows a half-eaten fried chicken filled with maggots at one of these restaurants.

The video shows the person who ate the chicken found that the maggots were present in the inner parts of the chicken after taking a few bytes.

Jijik… Banyak pulak ulat kat ayam tu… Redha je lah kalau dh termasuk dalam perut… pic.twitter.com/AvwjWsHcYF— MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) April 18, 2023

After consuming a major portion of the fried chicken, it was discovered that maggots were present in it. This incident has caused disgust among Malaysians who have been avoiding mamak restaurants due to their personal negative experiences and are now urging others to do the same. They are also criticising those who continue to visit mamak restaurants despite numerous instances of unclean or spoiled food.

Mamak restaurants have remained an essential part of street-food culture in Malaysia over the years and these small stalls attract a large number of tourists as well.

Some users commented that they have stopped dining at mamak restaurants. Many Malaysians and foreign tourists pointed out the numerous cases of unhygienic conditions at mamak restaurants and suggested that it is not wise to ignore hygiene concerns.

A user tweeted “I don’t eat at mamak restaurants for that reason.” Another user said “Oh, well, I don’t eat at mamak restaurants any more”. A third user said, “I haven’t eaten in Mamak restaurants for some time, ever since.”

Last year, a clip went viral on Twitter that showed a rat eating fried chicken in a mamak restaurant.

The person who shared the video wrote, “I saw it happening right in front of me. I won’t eat at a mamak restaurant again, I promise!" The person was sitting very close to the rat that was eating fried chicken while they were having nasi lemak.

