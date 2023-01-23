'Boycott Patna': Man Accidentally Cancels an Entire City While Rejecting SRK's 'Pathaan'

‘Pathaan’, and along with it Shah Rukh Khan’s grand entry back to the big screens, is just around the corner. The film packs a punch with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also appearing in fierce avatars. The film found itself in the midst of controversy with the ‘Besharam Rang’ song and there were wide-ranging boycott calls against the film on social media.

SRK fans, however, don’t seem to have been deterred at all from watching the film. ‘Pathaan Advance Bookings’ trends on Twitter every other day as eager fans buy tickets to screenings of the film before its release. The boycott trends have meanwhile continued too.

A Facebook user appeared to comment on a post wanting to contribute to the boycott calls, but made a typo instead that’s getting him roasted. Instead of writing ‘boycott Pathaan’ as he presumably meant to, the individual commented ‘boycott Patna’.

Patne be like pic.twitter.com/Bbo0dMk6Nr— Shobhan Ojha (@coach_shobhan) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Pathaan has already beaten Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra’s record of highest advance booking of all time. The YRF film opened advance bookings on Wednesday night last week in selected theatres before they opened advance bookings last Friday.

A Bollywood Hungama report claimed that Pathaan it already sold over 3,00,000 tickets in India as of January 20, amounting to Rs. 10 crores gross. The advance bookings are reportedly better than blockbusters KGF 2, Bahubali 2, Sultan, and War.

If the film performs as per prediction, Pathaan could record a non-holiday opening bigger than films like Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, the report added.

SRK gave his fans a surprise by greeting them from his house Mumbai house on Sunday. Videos shared by fan pages show the actor waving at the massive crowd gathered outside Mannat ahead of the release of Pathaan.

SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, too shared a video showing King Khan greeting his fans. Sharing it, she wrote, “Happpy Sunday!!! #pathaanlove."

