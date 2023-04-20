Boys Group Finds 1,000-Year-Old Native American Canoe On North Carolina Shores

We all have seen Disney films where a bottle washed up on the shore carries a map or a letter by some sailor to her lover. Even due to natural calamities like tsunamis, and floods, when the water goes back it often takes many priceless elements along with it. And just like that, a nearly 1,000-year-old canoe has been found by a group of 13-year-old boys and was pulled from its watery grave last week in North Carolina, US.

According to reports by The News Reporter, the group of boys stumbled upon the canoe in the summer of 2021 but thought it was an ordinary log. The state officials later examined the canoe at the time and subsequently moved it underneath a dock to protect it until they could fully excavate it.

According to a statement issued by the heritage commission, last week, on April 12, workers finally pulled the canoe, which is approximately 930-year-old from Lake Waccamaw in Columbus County, North Carolina.

Watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=759404275848668

After the excavation, Waccamaw Siouan Chief Michael Jacobs said that for years they have always been questioned about their history and where they come from and who they are. “Now, we have physical history to back it up. We are looking forward to examining it, running some tests on it, really finding out and going back to our elders and getting the history of it to where we can teach the truth to our people and know that we have got concrete evidence to stand on," Chief Jacobs added.

The North Carolina American Indian Heritage Commission and the Waccamaw Sijouan Tribe worked together to pull the canoe from the water. Once they brought the boat to shore last week, it was placed in a chamber, covered in damp towels and wrapped in plastic to preserve it. The canoe will be taken to a lab and treated with chemicals to get it from deteriorating.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here