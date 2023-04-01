Braving All Odds, This Woman Is Living On Top Of Volcano To Set World Record

A woman is aiming to make a world record by living atop of volcano for a span of a month. Perla Tijerina, a 31-year-old woman is currently residing 18,491 feet above sea level on Pico de Orizaba, the highest mountain in Latin America. Perla’s goal is to survive on top of the towering volcano for 32 days. The challenge which may appear terrifying to many is considered an adventurous one by the woman who hails from Saltillo in Mexico.

During her interaction with the NeedToKnow.online, Perla explained her true intention behind signing up for the difficult task. The woman reportedly likes to test her mental strength. “I like to test my mental strength. It led me to carry out this great challenge, which I’ve named the ‘high-rise woman’,” she said. While talking about succumbing to isolation, the woman highlighted she is never alone.

According to a report by The Independent, Perla has braved violent winds, electrical storms, hypothermia and sickness in the mountains and continues to power through.

She has carried books to read including the Bible and Perla often meditates to motivate herself for braving the extreme weather conditions. She added, “I am never alone, I have too many books to read, and I meditate. I have the Bible that I read at all times to keep me spiritually and mentally strong.” One more important thing that takes keeps Perla determined is her wish to motivate other women. She wants her story to be an example for those who are facing multiple obstacles but refuse to give up. She wants to encourage them to continue making constant efforts.

“I want to be an inspiration for all those women who are looking for a motivation that encourages them to continue making an effort, to be constant and not to give up despite the obstacles,” she shared. At the moment, the 31-year-old has multiple challenges lined-up for her including dealing with the violent winds, hypothermia, and contracting sickness in the wild. Before accepting the high-rise women’s challenge, she underwent several medical checkups. Even in the wild, she continues to monitor her oxygen and blood pressure level.

She continues to share her journey online via Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here